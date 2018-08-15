xG Technology (XGTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

xG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30), Bloomberg Earnings reports. xG Technology had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a negative net margin of 46.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ XGTI opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. xG Technology has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of xG Technology in a research report on Monday, April 23rd.

xG Technology, Inc designs, develops, and delivers advanced wireless communications solutions in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and rest of world. The company offers electronic news gathering, wireless camera, portable microwave, and fixed point to point systems for the broadcasting market; wireless camera systems and mobile radios for the sports and entertainment market; and wireless video solutions, including manned and unmanned aerial and ground systems, mobile and handheld receive systems, and transmitters for the government/surveillance market.

