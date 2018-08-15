xG Technology (XGTI) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about xG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. xG Technology earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 48.8638950985981 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ XGTI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 325,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,949. xG Technology has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.19.

xG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter. xG Technology had a negative net margin of 46.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of xG Technology in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

About xG Technology

xG Technology, Inc designs, develops, and delivers advanced wireless communications solutions in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and rest of world. The company offers electronic news gathering, wireless camera, portable microwave, and fixed point to point systems for the broadcasting market; wireless camera systems and mobile radios for the sports and entertainment market; and wireless video solutions, including manned and unmanned aerial and ground systems, mobile and handheld receive systems, and transmitters for the government/surveillance market.

