Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 237,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 256,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 116,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Timothy V. Wolf sold 3,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $142,809.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

