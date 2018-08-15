WSP Global Inc (WSP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $71.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WSP. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$66.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$73.72.

WSP opened at C$72.61 on Monday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$49.31 and a 1-year high of C$75.42.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

