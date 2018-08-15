WSFS Financial (WSFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WSFS. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.63 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.02%. analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 13,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $766,623.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,566,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $2,091,237.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,395.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,756 shares of company stock worth $15,168,657. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

