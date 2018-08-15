Worldpay (WP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $103.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Worldpay traded as high as $92.82 and last traded at $92.34, with a volume of 171450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.97.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Worldpay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

In related news, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 39.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 30.5% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 105.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 15.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 367.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

