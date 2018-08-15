WorldCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $39.00 (WDC)

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, WorldCoin has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WorldCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious and Cryptopia. WorldCoin has a total market capitalization of $280,919.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000631 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000756 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin Coin Profile

WorldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . WorldCoin’s official website is worldcoin.global . The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global . The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

