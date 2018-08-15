Workiva Inc (WK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.22). Workiva posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 million.

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Workiva from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workiva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Workiva by 2,068.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Workiva by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.01. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.