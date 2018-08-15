Wolfe Research Lowers Avangrid (AGR) to Underperform

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

AGR opened at $49.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.07. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 601.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

