Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.25

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WTAN stock traded up GBX 1,100.05 ($14.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,111.33 ($14.18). 70,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,264. Witan Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 940 ($11.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,118 ($14.26).

In related news, insider Ben Rogoff purchased 72 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,094 ($13.96) per share, for a total transaction of £787.68 ($1,004.82).

