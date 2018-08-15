Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Hovde Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Shares of WTFC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,120,867.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $86,775.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,263,000 after buying an additional 287,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,116,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,881,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,808,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

