Wingstop (WING) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.65

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.65 and last traded at $61.77, with a volume of 19828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WING. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $518,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Peterson sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $309,597.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,872.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 281,070.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Wingstop by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $869,000.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

