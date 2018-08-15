WillScot Corp Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (WSC)

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of WillScot in a research report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $15.95 on Monday. WillScot has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

