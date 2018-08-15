William Hill (WMH) Price Target Cut to GBX 340

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 355 ($4.53) to GBX 340 ($4.34) in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the gambling company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WMH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.89) price objective on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, May 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.70) target price on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.70) target price on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 328.13 ($4.19).

Get William Hill alerts:

Shares of WMH stock opened at GBX 258.10 ($3.29) on Monday. William Hill has a 1-year low of GBX 239.10 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 345 ($4.40).

William Hill (LON:WMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The gambling company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) by GBX (4.40) (($0.06)). William Hill had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.73%.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.