William Blair Weighs in on EVO Payments Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (EVOP)

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for EVO Payments in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for EVO Payments’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.64 million.

EVOP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

EVOP opened at $20.61 on Monday. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,213,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,543,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,597,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

