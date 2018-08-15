William Blair Comments on Roku Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (ROKU)

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – William Blair lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roku in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

ROKU opened at $55.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of -24.91. Roku has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $60.65.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 370,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $21,154,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 248,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $10,870,315.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,449,610 shares of company stock worth $71,490,154 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 280.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

