Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI) Posts Earnings Results

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 14.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $40.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 3,855 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $31,803.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,925.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 11,748 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $96,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,925.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,016 shares of company stock worth $397,167 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

