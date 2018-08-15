WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Director Sells $171,120.00 in Stock

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Director G Stacy Smith sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $171,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

G Stacy Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 8th, G Stacy Smith sold 18,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $268,560.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHF. BidaskClub lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 252,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

