White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,002,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,452,000 after buying an additional 719,966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,472,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,972,000 after buying an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,408,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,522,000 after buying an additional 285,541 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,850,000 after buying an additional 98,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,709,000 after buying an additional 354,973 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.35. 3,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,877. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

