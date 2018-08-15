Where Food Comes From Inc. common stock (WFCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Where Food Comes From Inc. common stock (OTCMKTS:WFCF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Where Food Comes From Inc. common stock had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFCF opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Where Food Comes From Inc. common stock has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Where Food Comes From Inc. common stock

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

