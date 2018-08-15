Where Food Comes From Inc. common stock (WFCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Where Food Comes From Inc. common stock (OTCMKTS:WFCF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Where Food Comes From Inc. common stock had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS WFCF opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Where Food Comes From Inc. common stock has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Where Food Comes From Inc. common stock
