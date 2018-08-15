Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

WPM stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 919.2% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

