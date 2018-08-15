Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.
WPM stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 919.2% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
