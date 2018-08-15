WEX (WEX) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about WEX (NYSE:WEX) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WEX earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.2017173200879 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WEX from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.75.

Shares of WEX opened at $183.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. WEX has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $198.82.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $370.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $820,587.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,783,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,862 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

