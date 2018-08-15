Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $45,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 98,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the second quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 220.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.75 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $96.20 and a 1 year high of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $167.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,370,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 130,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $14,957,209.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,089.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

