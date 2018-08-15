Western Forest Products (WEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.31

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 324129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

WEF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.23.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers lumber and logs from various tree species, such as western red cedar, hem-fir, Douglas fir, yellow cedar, and Sitka spruce.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.