WEST JAPAN Rwy/S (WJRYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WEST JAPAN Rwy/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

WEST JAPAN Rwy/S stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.79. 3,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. WEST JAPAN Rwy/S has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $79.30.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

