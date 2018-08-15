Werner Enterprises, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,479. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $619.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WERN. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.93.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

