Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,911 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.99% of Gentex worth $62,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after acquiring an additional 56,171 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at $1,484,000. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at $2,371,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 879,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum acquired 5,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $454.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

