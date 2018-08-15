Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Bought by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13,613.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 92,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 92,160 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In related news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.34.

Shares of WFC opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.