Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Buy Rating for Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $59.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 147.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,210,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $243,373,000 after buying an additional 3,107,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,772,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $970,290,000 after buying an additional 2,780,915 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $123,352,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Tapestry by 1,273.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,059,773 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $108,365,000 after buying an additional 1,909,851 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 163.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $130,319,000 after buying an additional 1,535,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

