Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Acquires New Stake in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. L3 Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLL. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in L3 Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLL traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $177.50 and a 52 week high of $218.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLL. ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3 Technologies from $218.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.45.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

