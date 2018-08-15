Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,391,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $674,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,674,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $577,000. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $54.89 and a 12 month high of $95.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.26. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $481.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,069,525.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,071.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 19,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,702,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,741.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

