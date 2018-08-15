Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,952 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 850.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 322.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jimmy Stead sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $540,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $111.94 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $322.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

