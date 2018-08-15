Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Virtusa Co. (VRTU)

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Virtusa in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virtusa’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barrington Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Virtusa to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtusa by 14.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 49,047 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtusa by 10.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Virtusa during the second quarter worth $487,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in Virtusa during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtusa by 105.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 280,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 144,258 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $664,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,360,778.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ranjan Kalia sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $166,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,554 shares of company stock worth $4,259,887. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.