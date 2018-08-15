Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 731.88% and a negative return on equity of 80.68%.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $18.09 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $589.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,020,000 after acquiring an additional 227,266 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,992,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,442,000 after acquiring an additional 453,121 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,579,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

