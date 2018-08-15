Wavebase Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (PWV)

Wavebase (CURRENCY:PWV) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Wavebase has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wavebase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Wavebase has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,118.00 worth of Wavebase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015745 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00255522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00157642 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011182 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Wavebase Profile

Wavebase’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Wavebase’s official Twitter account is @peoplewavehr . The official message board for Wavebase is peoplewaveico.io/blog . The official website for Wavebase is peoplewaveico.io . The Reddit community for Wavebase is /r/peoplewaveico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wavebase Token Trading

Wavebase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavebase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavebase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavebase using one of the exchanges listed above.

