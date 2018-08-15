Watsco Inc (WSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.80 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Watsco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Longbow Research downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watsco from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 23.8% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 12.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.73. 3,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.75. Watsco has a twelve month low of $141.61 and a twelve month high of $192.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 105.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

