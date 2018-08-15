Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Bought by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 0.7% of Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $64,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% during the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 9,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 37,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.2% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.93. 12,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,198. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.94%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

