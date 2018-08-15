Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG) Stake Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,653 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,577,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 553,800 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 114,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 250,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,408 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.11 million. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Washington Prime Group’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

WPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $149,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,936.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.