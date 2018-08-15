Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.8% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,370,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,002 shares of company stock worth $80,514,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $112.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $167.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $117.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

