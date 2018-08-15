Vsync (VSX) Market Capitalization Achieves $545,942.00

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Vsync has a total market capitalization of $545,942.00 and approximately $156.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vsync coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Vsync has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00020835 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004322 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00025011 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00228042 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010176 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vsync Coin Profile

Vsync is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. The official website for Vsync is vsync.pw . Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto

Vsync Coin Trading

Vsync can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vsync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vsync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vsync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

