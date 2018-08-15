Vivint Solar (VSLR) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vivint Solar earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.5160203846694 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

VSLR stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 9,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,183. Vivint Solar has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.41.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 67.35%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.30 million. equities analysts forecast that Vivint Solar will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In related news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $175,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 46,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $171,773.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,798.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,242 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

