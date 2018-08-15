Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.50. Virtusa posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Virtusa to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of Virtusa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of Virtusa stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,664. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $55.68.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,970,394.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $150,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,691 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,263.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,554 shares of company stock worth $4,259,887 over the last ninety days. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Virtusa by 9.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Virtusa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtusa by 10.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Virtusa by 21.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virtusa by 11.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

