Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,400 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8,368.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $149,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Nomura increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

FITB opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 32.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

