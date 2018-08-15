Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 22,500 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 31.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 114,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $61.02 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

