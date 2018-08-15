Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.47 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $151.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $115.71 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Greg O’brien sold 10,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $1,752,285.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.49, for a total transaction of $42,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,028.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

