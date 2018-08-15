Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 87,718 Shares of Dana Inc (DAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,516,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 87,718 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $30,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Dana in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dana by 1,472.2% in the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Dana by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC grew its position in Dana by 38.4% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In related news, Director Virginia A. Kamsky sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $304,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith E. Wandell sold 14,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $299,682.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DAN opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.73. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $35.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 2.51%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 11063.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

