Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $31,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 651.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,658 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 81.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 496,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 222,651 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth about $3,931,000. Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth about $2,855,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 72,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

In other Eldorado Resorts news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,293.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,468.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERI stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,380.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Eldorado Resorts to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Nomura assumed coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.