Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cott Corp (COT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,052,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cott were worth $33,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cott by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after buying an additional 1,623,956 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cott by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 3,020,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,465,000 after buying an additional 861,257 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cott by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,417,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,584,000 after buying an additional 56,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cott by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,917,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after buying an additional 47,456 shares during the period. Finally, Banbury Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cott by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Banbury Partners LLC now owns 1,403,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after buying an additional 403,009 shares during the period.

COT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cott in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cott in a report on Friday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cott in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 6,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,986.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,807.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COT opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.57 and a beta of 0.81. Cott Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.32 million. Cott had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Cott Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

