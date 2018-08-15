Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.92 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

VIAV stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

