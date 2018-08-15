VeriumReserve (VRM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00010846 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $2,098.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00872577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002314 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002558 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00045355 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000292 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 1,748,308 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

